Story highlights Host Gabon exits AFCON

Held 0-0 by Cameroon

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses early chance

Burkina Faso goes through as Group A winner

(CNN) Host Gabon exited the Africa Cup of Nations after being held to a goalless draw by Cameroon, which progressed from Group A with Burkina Faso Sunday.

Gabon was left to rue an astonishing early miss by star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang which might have changed the complexion of a largely disappointing game in the Stade de l'Amitie.

In injury-time, there was more agony for home supporters as Denis Bouanga saw his shot hit the post and Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa made an astonishing save to tip over the follow up from Didier Ndong

Burkina Faso went through as group winners after beating minnow Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in Libreville.

An own goal and second half strike from Bertrand Traore, the Chelsea player on loan at Dutch side Ajax, settled it for the Stallions.

