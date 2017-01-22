Britain's Prime Minister May to visit Trump in Washington

Story highlights May and Trump to discuss trade, NATO, Russia and Syria

Trump recently described NATO as "obsolete"

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to visit US President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, making her the first foreign leader to meet with the newly inaugurated president.

Speaking in a televised interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr, May said she would discuss the countries' future trade relations, the importance of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Syrian conflict.

"What I think is important is that when I sit down, I will talk about how I can build on this special relationship. He has already said to me that he wants to see a very strong relationship between the US and the UK in the future," May said.

The British Embassy in Washington confirmed the visit to CNN, saying that the leaders would also discuss relations with Russia and the global fight against terrorism.

Boosting trade with the United States will be high on May's agenda. The prime minister said in a speech Tuesday that Britain would be looking to improve trade with countries outside the European Union once the country leaves the regional bloc.

