Britain's Prime Minister May to visit Trump in Washington

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will visit US President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, likely making her the first foreign leader to meet with the newly inaugurated president.

Speaking in a televised interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr, May said she would discuss the countries' future trade relations, the importance of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Syrian conflict.

"What I think is important is that when I sit down, I will talk about how I can build on this special relationship. He has already said to me that he wants to see a very strong relationship between the US and the UK in the future," May said.

But she also said that she "won't be afraid" to tell Trump if he says or does anything she feels is "unacceptable."

May on Tuesday made clear that Britain would not remain part of the European Union's single market when the country officially pulls out of the regional bloc and expressed hope for an improvement in trade with nations outside the EU.

