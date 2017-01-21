Breaking News

Protesters in Mexico show solidarity with Women's March

By Leyla Santiago, CNN

Updated 9:16 PM ET, Sat January 21, 2017

A rally was held outside the US Embassy on Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, in solidarity with the Women&#39;s March on Washington on January 21, 2017.
A rally was held outside the US Embassy on Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017.
A woman holds a sign at the rally outside the US Embassy in Mexico City, which was held under a piercing sun, with protesters chanting, &quot;Love, not hate, makes America great.&quot;
A woman holds a sign at the rally outside the US Embassy in Mexico City, which was held under a piercing sun, with protesters chanting, "Love, not hate, makes America great."
Young girls joined the rally in Mexico City, where marchers formed a human wall along the capital&#39;s central thoroughfare, Paseo de la Reforma, shutting the city&#39;s main artery for about an hour and tapping into the tradition of Mexican independence and civil protest.
Young girls joined the rally in Mexico City, where marchers formed a human wall along the capital's central thoroughfare, Paseo de la Reforma, shutting the city's main artery for about an hour and tapping into the tradition of Mexican independence and civil protest.
Mexicans kept a close eye on the American presidential election and are watching closely to see if President Donald Trump will follow through on his threat to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. Many at the march Saturday said they are worried about the future of US-Mexican relations.
Mexicans kept a close eye on the American presidential election and are watching closely to see if President Donald Trump will follow through on his threat to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. Many at the march Saturday said they are worried about the future of US-Mexican relations.
The march in Mexico City drew both Mexicans and Americans, with protesters holding signs in English and Spanish.
The march in Mexico City drew both Mexicans and Americans, with protesters holding signs in English and Spanish.
The women at the Mexico City rally expressed some of the same concerns about the fate of women&#39;s rights as protestors at other marches around the world. In addition, they worry about the new administration&#39;s attitude specifically toward Mexico and free trade.
The women at the Mexico City rally expressed some of the same concerns about the fate of women's rights as protestors at other marches around the world. In addition, they worry about the new administration's attitude specifically toward Mexico and free trade.
Mexico City (CNN)Under a piercing sun and the watchful gaze of the Angel of Independence monument, protestors in Mexico City chanted, "Love, not hate, makes America great."

Organized by a coalition of women's groups in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, US and Mexican citizens came together to form a human wall along the capital's central thoroughfare, Paseo de la Reforma, shutting the city's main artery for around an hour and tapping into the tradition of Mexican independence and civil protest.
The demonstration spilled out from the sidewalk in front of the US embassy, where protesters stood behind tall metal barricades several dozen feet away from the building, listening to songs of social change like Bob Marley's "Get Up, Stand Up" and John Lennon's "Imagine." The demonstrators held signs with anti-Trump messages including, "We won't let Trump's wrongs deny our rights," and "Abort unwanted presidencies." The event had a festival-like, family and dog-friendly atmosphere, with minimal police presence.
    Protesters across globe rally for women's rights
    Christopher Perri, a resident of Mexico City who moved from Philadelphia, struggled to find the words to describe what it feels like to be a US citizen in Mexico now that President Donald Trump has taken office.
    "It's a little strange to have this kind of shame and lack of pride for what direction the United States is heading," Perri said.
    Nearby, Maggie Loredo held a sign that read, "I'm a Mexican woman raised undocumented in the US." Loredo was raised in Georgia and Texas and decided to return to Mexico. With tears in her eyes, she called both countries home.
    "It's tough. It's tough. It's painful right now," Loredo said. "They don't understand that hate, that racism is not the solution."
    Notably absent from the demonstration were banners from Mexican political parties or organizations -- in contrast to the much smaller anti-Trump protest, which took place in the same area the day before.
    Marching against Trump is only a start (Opinion)
    The office of Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto tweeted Saturday afternoon about a phone conversation he had with Trump earlier in the day. According to his office, the Mexican president expressed a desire to work together on a mutually beneficial agenda with a focus on respect for the sovereignty of both nations.
    Trump has declared his love for Mexicans and a desire for friendship in recent weeks, yet continues to call for a new and stronger wall along the US-Mexico border-paid by Mexico. The Mexican government has repeatedly indicated it will not pay for the wall. The debate over the wall's payment, as well as Trump's mass deportation proposals, threats to eliminate the NAFTA deal, and his past comments describing some Mexicans as "rapists" and criminals have left many Mexicans fearful of the future.
    In a video posted on Twitter, right-leaning Mexican Senator Juan Carlos Romero Hicks sent a message to Trump and US citizens.
    "We are going to be neighbors together forever. Why not build together a great North American community?" he said.
    A high-level Mexican government delegation, including the country's new foreign minister, is expected to travel to Washington next week to meet with top officials from the Trump administration.