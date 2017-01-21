Women's marches around the world
Activists gather in Civic Center Park for the Women's March on Denver on Saturday, January 21.
Participants assemble on Dag Hammarskjold Plaza and 2nd Avenue during the Women's March in New York City on Saturday, January 21. The march's path is planned to end at Trump Tower.
Supporters in the Antarctic Peninsula take part in a women's march on Saturday, January 21. According to organizers, the march includes about 30 people who are eco-minded tourists and non-government scientists. Some held signs saying, "Penguins for Peace" and "Seals for Science."
Demonstrators gather in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday, January 21, to show solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and other protests around the world. The goal of the marches is to raise awareness of women's rights and other civil rights participants fear could be threatened under Donald Trump's presidency.
Protesters listen to speeches in London's Trafalgar Square after taking part in a march to promote women's rights.
Protesters gather outside the US Embassy in London.
Protesters rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
A young supporter participates in the march in Sydney.
Demonstrators hold signs supporting human rights in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
People take part in a march in front of the US Embassy in Accra, Ghana.
Protesters sit in front of police separating them from a small pro-Trump rally in Sydney.
Women's rights activists take part in a march in Pristina, Kosovo.