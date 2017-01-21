Mississippi storm: At least 4 dead; damage reported in Hattiesburg area

Story highlights Official says 20 people also injured in three counties

(CNN) A possible tornado and other severe storms shattered parts of southern Mississippi early Saturday, killing at least four people and injuring more than 20 others in Forrest, Lamar and Perry counties, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said.

The National Weather Service office in Jackson dispatched a damage survey team to the area to investigate what was a likely tornado that also damaged buildings in Hattiesburg and Petal, including parts of a college and a fire station, officials said.

A damage survey team is on their way to Lamar/Forrest Countries. Stay tuned for more information on their findings. — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 21, 2017

"There are widespread power outages as the tornado ran across three counties lines," said Greg Flynn, spokesman for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Officials warned of downed power lines and debris spread over large areas and urged people to avoid traveling.

Gov. Phil Bryant said he has been in regular contact with the emergency agency and "ordered all available resources toward rescue and recovery."

