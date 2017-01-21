Mississippi storm: Damage, injuries reported in Hattiesburg area

(CNN)A severe storm ripped through southern Mississippi early Saturday, damaging several structures in Hattiesburg -- including parts of a private college and a fire station -- and leaving an undetermined number of people injured, officials said.
A search and rescue operation is underway in the city of about 46,000 people, Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree said.
Most of the damage appeared to be in the downtown's outskirts, DuPree said. A fire station was damaged, as was William Carey University.
Students there were reporting minor injuries, the university said. Dormitories and other buildings were damaged, the school said on Twitter.
William Carey University is a private Christian college with about 4,000 students.
Damage also was reported elsewhere in Forrest County -- which includes Hattiesburg -- as well as Lamar and Perry counties, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said.
Interstate 59 north of Hattiesburg was closed because of debris, the agency said.