Mississippi storm: Damage, injuries reported in Hattiesburg area

(CNN) A severe storm ripped through southern Mississippi early Saturday, damaging several structures in Hattiesburg -- including parts of a private college and a fire station -- and leaving an undetermined number of people injured, officials said.

A search and rescue operation is underway in the city of about 46,000 people, Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree said.

Most of the damage appeared to be in the downtown's outskirts, DuPree said. A fire station was damaged, as was William Carey University.

Entire room off of a church near Arledge in downtown Hattiesburg. #mswx pic.twitter.com/nPg2I68tMB — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) January 21, 2017

Students there were reporting minor injuries, the university said. Dormitories and other buildings were damaged, the school said on Twitter.

Officials working to ensure students are safe. Some students reporting minor injuries. Damage to dorms, Tatum Court, Thomas Hall. — William Carey Univ. (@WmCareyU) January 21, 2017

William Carey University is a private Christian college with about 4,000 students.

Read More