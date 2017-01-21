Mississippi storm: Damage, injuries reported in Hattiesburg area

Story highlights A search and rescue operation is underway in Hattiesburg, mayor says

Tornado may have caused the damage, CNN affiliate reports

(CNN) Severe storms shattered parts of southern Mississippi early Saturday, damaging buildings in the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal -- including parts of a private college and a fire station -- and leaving an undetermined number of people injured, officials said.

A search and rescue operation is underway in Hattiesburg, a city of about 46,000 people, Mayor Johnny DuPree said before dawn Saturday. The damage may have been caused by a tornado, CNN affiliate WDAM-TV reported

Most of Hattiesburg's damage appeared to be on the downtown's outskirts, DuPree said. A fire station was damaged, as was parts of William Carey University, a private Christian college with about 4,000 students.

Entire room off of a church near Arledge in downtown Hattiesburg. #mswx pic.twitter.com/nPg2I68tMB — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) January 21, 2017

Students at William Carey were reporting minor injuries, the university said. Dormitories and other buildings were damaged, the school said.

Officials working to ensure students are safe. Some students reporting minor injuries. Damage to dorms, Tatum Court, Thomas Hall. — William Carey Univ. (@WmCareyU) January 21, 2017

"Officials working to ensure students are safe. Some students reporting minor injuries. Damage to dorms, Tatum Court, Thomas Hall," the university said on Twitter.

Read More