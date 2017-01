(CNN) The turnout of #WomensMarch protesters was so heavy Saturday in Washington that lines for Metro stations extended out into the streets.

Line to get to the metro at Bethesda goes through the Bus Bay and then out and down the block @MartinDiCaro pic.twitter.com/K41mCLFzFY — Wyatt Bensken (@Wyatt_Bensken) January 21, 2017

Inside BALLSTON Metro station en route to #WomensMarch DC. Not sure how we get into any of these packed trains pic.twitter.com/LOI3GX2znm — Marla Marcum (@MarlaMarcum) January 21, 2017

270-degree Panorama photo as the line moves inside the Metro Station: pic.twitter.com/cQcTUM7aD1 — BJ Nemeth (@BJNemeth) January 21, 2017

Arrive Greenbelt Metro @ 9:00, still waiting for tickets-- finally made it inside the station. #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/gPqXcayTEB — Alice Chou (@overbrainbows) January 21, 2017

The line at the Greenbelt Metro Station. Most of it, anyway. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/rP1X3I9YJV — Skip Tognetti (@togneter) January 21, 2017

Shady grove metro station y'all pic.twitter.com/1J64PawoVw — Young Angeline (@angelineking47) January 21, 2017

Guess I can't get on this train to go to the march, too many marchers #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/H3iTmNevIs — K. C. H. (@katehilts) January 21, 2017

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said ridership as of 11 a.m. Saturday on the Metro system was about 275,000 passengers.

Metro Ridership as of 11am: 275k. For comparison, that's more than 8x a normal Sat & even busier than most weekdays. #wmata #womensmarch — Metro (@wmata) January 21, 2017

The agency reported its ridership as of 11 a.m. Friday during inaugural events was about 193,000 passengers.