A woman chants at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, January 21. Organizers said the march is sending a message to Donald Trump that "women's rights are human rights." Similar protests unfolded across the country.

Women with cat hats walk past the Capitol.

Demonstrators at the Women's March rally toward the White House on the National Mall.

Demonstrators take a break from marching at the National Gallery of Art.

Protesters gather on the National Mall near the US Capitol.

Protesters gather near the US Capitol.

Lily Donahue of Wappingers Falls, New York, center, is among the thousands with signs protesting violence against women.

The pink "pussyhat" with cat ears became the symbol the the Woman's March on Washington as a reference to President Donald Trump's remarks about grabbing women by their genitalia during the election.

Madonna performs during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Washington.

The march evolved from a post-election call to action on Facebook to an organized effort that included high-wattage activists and attendees.

A woman wears a pink hat to send a message during the protest.

Demonstrators wearing pink hats gather during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, DC, on Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Singer Alicia Keys performs on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.

Demonstrators arrive at Washington's Union Station for the march.

Ginny Suss, Carmen Perez, Gloria Steinem, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory and Mia Ives-Rublee appear onstage during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.

Ginger Naglee of Olney, Maryland, gets into the spirit on Independence Avenue.

Women gather on a barricade on the National Mall.

A man dressed as Abraham Lincoln stands with protesters.

Protesters take a selfie on the grounds of the US Capitol.

Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.

Girls hold anti-Trump signs during the march.