Celebrities, politicians participate in #WomensMarch

(CNN)Saturday's #WomensMarch drew celebrities and politicians out into the streets, participating across the United States and the world. Take a look:
It's not a #WomensMarch without @Janefonda (and @rp1313 and #katherineschwarzenegger) . What a day. One for the books. United against hate. pic.twitter.com/tg9FoSyoFB— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) January 21, 2017
Spotted on the mall at the #WomensMarch: @JohnKerry, to cheers of "Kerry! Kerry!" "Thank you John!" and "John Kerry has balls!" pic.twitter.com/tErf1ACcz3— Cassie Spodak (@CassieSpodak) January 21, 2017
.@laurenepowell-Huge crowd in Utah in solidarity with over 600 marches across the country raising our voices for justice & equality !!! #360 pic.twitter.com/R6id60fAcl— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) January 21, 2017
I'm here at the #WomensMarch on Washington today to stand up for women's rights & civil rights! #WhyIMarch #offthesidelines pic.twitter.com/iDPtDwfW6k— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 21, 2017
#WOMENSMARCH #MARCHonMAIN pic.twitter.com/oOa5Ypw8MV— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 21, 2017
Wearing my mom's name around my neck today as I join women across the country in historic day of marching & protest. pic.twitter.com/6UzhcJAVhl— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 21, 2017
Proud to support women's rights with the whole fam in 🇬🇧#womensmarchlondon pic.twitter.com/fzTtnIA4LP— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 21, 2017
Michigan men and women standing together! #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/nJH5tmk2XU— Debbie Stabenow (@stabenow) January 21, 2017
No matter where you were today... We sent a powerful message! https://t.co/vj0j1Xvxvy #WomensMarch #WhyIMarch #WomensRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/wd8wM7D5hV— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 21, 2017