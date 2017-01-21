Story highlights Two groups of Canadians say they were denied entry by US border agent

US Border Patrol and Customs has not responded to CNN request for comment

(CNN) At least two Canadians say they were turned away at the US border after revealing that they intended to go to the Women's March.

Joseph Decunha said he had driven to a border crossing between Champlain, New York and St. Bernard de Lacolle, Quebec, with his partner and friend who are both Americans, on Thursday night.

"Upon arrival, we told the border patrol officer we're heading down to DC and will be attending the Women's March and will be in DC the day of the inauguration," he told CNN.

The group was asked to go through a secondary inspection.

Joseph Decunha said he was denied entry into the US after telling a border official he planned to participate in the Women's March in Washington DC.

At the second border inspection, they were asked if they were pro- or anti-Trump, Decunha said.

