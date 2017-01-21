Story highlights Marchers in Atlanta could write problems and solutions on sticky notes

They then stuck them to a wall near the Georgia Capitol building

Atlanta (CNN) On a day of demands and protests, a couple taking part in the Atlanta women's march had an idea: They would create a wall full of solutions.

Dylan Stone-Miller and his girlfriend, Andrea McGrath, took dozens of pads of colorful sticky notes to the state Capitol, the destination of the Atlanta march. That's where they created their "solution wall."

On one side of the gray cement wall they encouraged people to post sticky notes with the issues that brought them to the march. They included funding for Planned Parenthood, affordable access to health care, discriminatory legislation, misogyny, racism and gun violence.

On the other side, people could post ways to resolve those issues.

Amid a montage of pink and blue sticky notes, 10-year-old Jacob wrote, "All people are equal and we should all stand together."

