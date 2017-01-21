Story highlights Vonn wins first race since injury return

(CNN) An emotional Lindsey Vonn claimed the 77th World Cup win of her career after a scintillating downhill run in only her second race since returning from a broken arm.

The American pipped Swiss star Lara Gut to victory by just 0.15 seconds and finished 0.48 seconds ahead of home favorite Viktoria Rebensburg in third.

"It feels amazing. I just got to the bottom, and I cried," a teary-eyed Vonn told FIS Ski after her second run at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

"I worked really hard to come back and you know, I feel like sometimes I come back so quickly, everyone forgets how much time and energy, blood, sweat and tears it takes to come back without any training and just jump in there.

Words can't describe how happy I am right now!!! Hard work pays off in the end!! I did it!! #LV77 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) January 21, 2017

"And I had to trust myself and my team and my technician, and we all did our best and today was just amazing."