(CNN)An emotional Lindsey Vonn claimed the 77th World Cup win of her career after a scintillating downhill run in only her second race since returning from a broken arm.
The American pipped Swiss star Lara Gut to victory by just 0.15 seconds and finished 0.48 seconds ahead of home favorite Viktoria Rebensburg in third.
"It feels amazing. I just got to the bottom, and I cried," a teary-eyed Vonn told FIS Ski after her second run at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
"I worked really hard to come back and you know, I feel like sometimes I come back so quickly, everyone forgets how much time and energy, blood, sweat and tears it takes to come back without any training and just jump in there.
"And I had to trust myself and my team and my technician, and we all did our best and today was just amazing."
After finishing 13th in her first race since returning from injury in Austria last week, Vonn's preparation in practice Friday was far from ideal.
The 32-year-old missed a vital gate in training, though she remained confident ahead of Saturday's run.
"I didn't really try very hard to make the gate yesterday," she explained.
"So I knew as long as I stood on it and I gave myself a little bit of extra room just so that I carried the speed through that section. It wasn't really in my head too much."
Vonn is now just nine World Cup wins behind Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record of 86.
She revealed last week that her broken arm -- suffered during training in Colorado 10 weeks ago -- was so severe, nerve damage meant she couldn't even more her right hand.
In the overall World Cup standings, Gut's second place finish sees her gain 80 points on leader Mikaela Shiffrin but still remains 235 points behind.
"I'm pretty happy because I know I can be close to the win all the time if I ski the way I can," a confident Gut said after the run.
There was some bad news, however, for World Cup newcomer Kajsa Vickhoff Lie. The Norwegian suffered a nasty crash at the bottom of the course and had to be evacuated from the slopes.