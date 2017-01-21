Story highlights Nadal wins 4-6 6-3 6-7 6-3 6-2

Zverev suffered from cramps in fifth set

Nadal bidding for first major since 2014

Melbourne (CNN) Rafael Nadal thought he would be tested by Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open.

He was right -- but the 14-time grand slam winner overcame his younger, bigger-hitting foe in five sets Saturday to maintain his chances of claiming a first major since 2014 at Roland Garros.

Matching, or perhaps exceeding, the drama of Denis Istomin's stunning upset of six-time tournament champion Novak Djokovic on Thursday, the Spaniard and 6-foot-6 German slugged it out before a dramatic conclusion: Nadal prevailing 4-6 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-2 in four hours, six minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

When Zverev claimed the third set, it appeared as if the brash 19-year-old was on his way to collecting a fourth straight victory over a top-10 rival. But Nadal broke early in the fourth to start a comeback.

Nadal had lost his last three fifth sets, twice relinquishing break leads.

