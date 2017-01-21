Breaking News

Australian Open 2017: Nadal beats Zverev in four-hour epic

Story highlights

  • Nadal wins 4-6 6-3 6-7 6-3 6-2
  • Zverev suffered from cramps in fifth set
  • Nadal bidding for first major since 2014

Melbourne (CNN)Rafael Nadal thought he would be tested by Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open.

He was right -- but the 14-time grand slam winner overcame his younger, bigger-hitting foe in five sets Saturday to maintain his chances of claiming a first major since 2014 at Roland Garros.
    Matching, or perhaps exceeding, the drama of Denis Istomin's stunning upset of six-time tournament champion Novak Djokovic on Thursday, the Spaniard and 6-foot-6 German slugged it out before a dramatic conclusion: Nadal prevailing 4-6 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-2 in four hours, six minutes on Rod Laver Arena.
    When Zverev claimed the third set, it appeared as if the brash 19-year-old was on his way to collecting a fourth straight victory over a top-10 rival. But Nadal broke early in the fourth to start a comeback.
    Nadal had lost his last three fifth sets, twice relinquishing break leads.
    And preying on those Nadal nerves -- frequently clubbing his two-handed backhand -- Zverev reversed a 2-0 deficit to level the fifth.
    He proceeded to win the longest rally of the match -- an exhausting 37 shots -- at 2-2, deuce, but that point tipped the balance in the 30-year-old's favor. Zverev began cramping in his legs and didn't win another game.
    One more win for Nadal, against flamboyant Frenchman Gael Monfils on Monday, and he'll land in a first grand slam quarterfinal since the 2015 French Open. Nadal leads Monfils in their duels 12-2 so he'll be favored.
    With nemesis Djokovic having made an early departure, there may be a golden opportunity for Nadal to go even further.