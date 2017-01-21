Story highlights Nadal wins 4-6 6-3 6-7 6-3 6-2

Zverev suffered from cramps in fifth set

Nadal bidding for first major since 2014

Melbourne (CNN) Rafael Nadal thought he would be tested by Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open.

He was right -- but the 14-time grand slam winner overcame his younger, bigger-hitting foe in five sets Saturday to maintain his chances of claiming a first major since 2014 at Roland Garros.

Matching, or perhaps exceeding, the drama of Denis Istomin's stunning upset of six-time tournament champion Novak Djokovic on Thursday, the Spaniard and 6-foot-6 German slugged it out before Nadal prevailed 4-6 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-2 in four hours, six minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

"For the confidence, for a lot of things, (it's) very important to win these kinds of matches," Nadal told reporters. "I worked a lot during all December to have the chances to compete well in these kinds of moments.

"Even if I started the match with some nerves, I think I was able to come back, no?"

