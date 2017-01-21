(CNN) The Women's March on Washington Saturday was the main event of an historic day when millions took to the streets of America.

From Boston to New York, from Chicago to Los Angeles, throngs poured out into streets, parks and squares. Many were clad in pink hats and waved protest signs. They raised their voices for women's rights, immigration and other civil rights.

And they cheered on speakers who delivered a sometimes impassioned rallying cry for the preservation of rights they said could be eroded under Donald Trump's presidency.

Here are snippets of what some speakers had to say:

Actress America Ferrera

