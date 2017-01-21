(CNN)The Women's March on Washington Saturday was the main event of an historic day when millions took to the streets of America.
From Boston to New York, from Chicago to Los Angeles, throngs poured out into streets, parks and squares. Many were clad in pink hats and waved protest signs. They raised their voices for women's rights, immigration and other civil rights.
And they cheered on speakers who delivered a sometimes impassioned rallying cry for the preservation of rights they said could be eroded under Donald Trump's presidency.
Here are snippets of what some speakers had to say:
Actress America Ferrera
It's been a heart-rending time to be both a woman and an immigrant in this country. Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday. But the president is not America. His cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America. And we are here to stay.
Activist Gloria Steinem
I'm not trying to deny the danger that this day initiates. Trump and his handlers have found a fox for every chicken coop in Washington, and a Twitter finger must not become a trigger finger.
Director Michael Moore
You have to run for office. You! Yes you! I can see your face is,'No, no Mike, not me, I'm shy. This is not the time for shy people! Shy people, you have two hours to get over it.
Actress Ashley Judd
I am not as nasty as racism, fraud, conflict of interest, homophobia, sexual assault, transphobia, white supremacy, misogyny, ignorance, white privilege! I am not as nasty as your own daughter being your favorite sex symbol. Like your wet dreams infused with your own genes but, yeah, I'm a nasty woman!
Activist and CNN political commentator Van Jones
We love the conservatives enough to tell them that they have to be better conservatives than this. You have to be better conservatives than this. Real conservatives love the Constitution. We have a president who seems to be an authoritarian. Real conservatives stand up for and believe in clean government. We have a president who seems to be committed to a kleptocracy.
Senator Elizabeth Warren
We can whimper. We can whine. Or we can fight back! We come here to stand shoulder to shoulder to make clear: We are here! We will not be silent! We will not play dead! We will fight for what we believe in!