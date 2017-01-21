Signs make a statement at Women's March on Washington

(CNN) Marchers are sending a message to the new Trump administration through the signs they proudly hold above them.

In the sea of people gathering Saturday in Washington, colorful posters showcase the protesters' collective creativity.

Marchers waiting to board the Metro into the city. 📷 by @lylesandking #womensmarch A photo posted by Alexandra King-Lyles (@alexandrasking) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:39am PST

A poster with "hate has no home here" written in many languages spotted at #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/v23TcxrWTB — Amanda Jackson (@AmandaJ_TX) January 21, 2017

Stacy Ringo from Seattle, Washington, taking about her sign: "I wanted something to symbolize why I came here

" pic.twitter.com/Z3ygrt4MFs — Amanda Jackson (@AmandaJ_TX) January 21, 2017

Leah, Evan & Haley, all college friends, traveled from North Carolina to the #WomensMarch. pic.twitter.com/YgIcmIUjYc — Amanda Jackson (@AmandaJ_TX) January 21, 2017

No poster, or person, was too small to participate in marches taking place in the United States and around the world.

Ursula is prepared to march on London today with her sisters #lovetrumpshate #womensmarchonlondon #womensmarch A photo posted by Emily Morrison (@emilypreecemorrison) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:20am PST

Women of all ages are at #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/gfsa773eJN — Amanda Jackson (@AmandaJ_TX) January 21, 2017

Organizers pass out posters for those attending #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/IPlJn6wMG4 — Amanda Jackson (@AmandaJ_TX) January 21, 2017

Several stores in the Washington area ran out of poster boards Friday night , prompting some to use boxes, cloth and even paper mâché.

