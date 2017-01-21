Breaking News

Signs make a statement at Women's March on Washington

By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Updated 11:48 AM ET, Sat January 21, 2017

(CNN)Marchers are sending a message to the new Trump administration through the signs they proudly hold above them.

In the sea of people gathering Saturday in Washington, colorful posters showcase the protesters' collective creativity.

No poster, or person, was too small to participate in marches taking place in the United States and around the world.

    Several stores in the Washington area ran out of poster boards Friday night, prompting some to use boxes, cloth and even paper mâché.
