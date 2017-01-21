Breaking News

Women's March: Thousands to protest worldwide on Donald Trump's first day

By Nick Thompson and Blathnaid Healy, CNN

Updated 5:03 AM ET, Sat January 21, 2017

London (CNN)It's Donald Trump's first full day as the 45th President of the United States, and people across the world are taking to the streets to protest against the incoming administration.

Thousands are expected to participate Saturday in the Women's March on Washington and more than 600 sister marches are planned, according to organizers, to send a message to Trump "that women's rights are human rights."
