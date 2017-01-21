Comparing Trump's inauguration crowd to the Women's March

This post has been updated to add context.

Washington (CNN) It's going to be impossible to gauge how many people exactly attended the inauguration of Donald Trump in 2017 as opposed to Barack Obama in 2009.

It's also going to be impossible to gauge how many people exactly attended Trump's inauguration as opposed to the Women's March Saturday organized as a direct rebuttal to Trump the previous day.

But there's going to be a lot of conjecture about it. Trump himself talked about his massive crowds during an appearance at the Armed Services Ball Friday night.

A screengrab of EarthCam's live feed of the National Mall during Trump's inauguration ceremony.

A screengrab of the EarthCam feed from the National Mall before the Women's March

Trump talked about crowd size during an appearance at the CIA Saturday and argued the size of his crowds had been misrepresented.

"We had a massive field of people," he told the US intelligence agency. "You saw that. Packed. I get up this morning, I turn on one of the networks, and they show an empty field. I'm like, wait a minute. I made a speech. I looked out, the field was, it looked like a million, million and a half people. They showed a field where there were practically nobody standing there. And they said, Donald Trump did not draw well," the President said.

"It looked honestly like a million and a half people, whatever it was, it was, but it went all the way back to the Washington Monument and I turn on, by mistake, I get this network, and it showed an empty field. Said we drew 250,000 people. Now, that's not bad. But it's a lie. We had 250,000 people," he said.

It wasn't clear which outlet Trump was referring to. CNN has not reported a specific size to the crowd since there has been no official estimate.

Trump took the oath of office just before noon Friday and then gave his inaugural address. A rally associated with the march was slated for between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Some differences to note: Trump's speech was on the West Front of the Capitol, which was at capacity on Friday. It was cordoned off and empty on Saturday as protesters gathered on the Mall.

On the other hand, the Women's March filled the streets around the mall. Those streets were closed to Trump supporters.

His inauguration was on Jan. 20, because of the Constitution, which this year occurred on a Friday. The Women's March was on Saturday, when more people are off work.

Metro, Washington's subway system, tweeted Saturday there were 275,000 trips taken Saturday by 11 a.m.

Metro Ridership as of 11am: 275k. For comparison, that's more than 8x a normal Sat & even busier than most weekdays. #wmata #womensmarch — Metro (@wmata) January 21, 2017

On Friday, there were 193,000 trips by 11 a.m., according to Metro.

Metro Ridership: As of 11am, 193k trips taken so far today. (11am 1/20/13 = 317k, 11am 1/20/09 = 513k, 11am 1/20/05 = 197k) #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 20, 2017

It should also be noted that marchers took to the streets in other cities, nationwide, and in cities around the world.

Source: www.womensmarch.com

"Sister marches" also took place in Chicago:

Protesters cheer at the Women's March in Chicago, Illinois.

And New York:

Thousands of participants converge on Dag Hammarskjold Plaza and 2nd Avenue during the Women's March in New York City.

And in Boston:

Here are some of the best pictures from American cities:

Photos: Women's March on Washington A woman chants at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, January 21. Organizers said the march is sending a message to Donald Trump "that women's rights are human rights." Similar protests unfolded across the country. Protesters gather near the US Capitol. Lily Donahue of Wappingers Falls, New York, center, is among the thousands with signs protesting violence against women. The march has evolved from a post-election call to action on Facebook to an organized effort that included high-wattage activists and attendees. A woman wears a pink hat to send a message. Demonstrators arrive at Washington's Union Station for the march. Ginger Naglee of Olney, Maryland, gets into the spirit on Independence Avenue. Women gather on a barricade on the National Mall. A man dressed as Abraham Lincoln stands with protesters. Protesters take a selfie on the grounds of the US Capitol. Girls hold anti-Trump signs during the march. New Yorker Nicole Monceaux joins in the march.

And images from other countries, too:

Source: www.womensmarch.com