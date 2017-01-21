Comparing Trump's inauguration crowd to the Women's March

Washington (CNN) It's going to be impossible to gauge how many people exactly attended the inauguration of Donald Trump in 2017 as opposed to Barack Obama in 2009.

It's also going to be impossible to gauge how many people exactly attended Trump's inauguration as opposed to the Women's March Saturday organized as a direct rebuttal to Trump the previous day.

Get full coverage of the transition to Trump and of the Women's March

But there's going to be a lot of conjecture about it. Trump himself talked about his massive crowds during an appearance at the Armed Services Ball Friday night.

It's clear that both events attracted many people. Below are pictures from 12:15 p.m. ET on each day from the EarthCam website.

A screengrab of EarthCam's live feed of the National Mall during Trump's inauguration ceremony.

A screengrab of the EarthCam feed from the National Mall before the Women's March

