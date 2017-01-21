Breaking News

Comparing Trump's inauguration crowd to the Women's March

By Z. Byron Wolf, CNN

Updated 1:16 PM ET, Sat January 21, 2017

Washington (CNN)It's going to be impossible to gauge how many people exactly attended the inauguration of Donald Trump in 2017 as opposed to Barack Obama in 2009.

It's also going to be impossible to gauge how many people exactly attended Trump's inauguration as opposed to the Women's March Saturday organized as a direct rebuttal to Trump the previous day.
    But there's going to be a lot of conjecture about it. Trump himself talked about his massive crowds during an appearance at the Armed Services Ball Friday night.
    It's clear that both events attracted many people. Below are pictures from 12:15 p.m. ET on each day from the EarthCam website.
    A screengrab of EarthCam&#39;s live feed of the National Mall during Trump&#39;s inauguration ceremony.
    A screengrab of EarthCam's live feed of the National Mall during Trump's inauguration ceremony.
    A screengrab of the EarthCam feed from the National Mall before the Women&#39;s March
    A screengrab of the EarthCam feed from the National Mall before the Women's March
    Trump took the oath of office just before noon Friday and then gave his inaugural address. A rally associated with the march was slated for between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.
    Some differences to note: Trump's speech was on the West Front of the Capitol, which was at capacity on Friday. It was cordoned off and empty on Saturday as protesters gathered on the Mall.
    On the other hand, the Women's March filled the streets around the mall. Those streets were closed to Trump supporters.
    His inauguration was on Jan. 20, because of the Constitution, which this year occurred on a Friday. The Women's March was on Saturday, when more people are off work.
    It should also be noted that marchers took to the streets in other cities, nationwide, and in cities around the world.

    Source: www.womensmarch.com

    "Sister marches" also took place in Chicago:
    Protesters cheer at the Women&#39;s March in Chicago, Illinois.
    Protesters cheer at the Women's March in Chicago, Illinois.
    And New York:
    Thousands of participants converge on Dag Hammarskjold Plaza and 2nd Avenue during the Women&#39;s March in New York City.
    Thousands of participants converge on Dag Hammarskjold Plaza and 2nd Avenue during the Women's March in New York City.
    And in other countries, too:

    Source: www.womensmarch.com

    Demonstrators gather in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday, January 21, to show solidarity with the Women&#39;s March on Washington and other protests around the world. The marches are trying to raise awareness of women&#39;s rights and other civil rights they fear could be under threat under Donald Trump&#39;s presidency.
    Demonstrators gather in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday, January 21, to show solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and other protests around the world. The marches are trying to raise awareness of women's rights and other civil rights they fear could be under threat under Donald Trump's presidency.
    Protesters listen to speeches in London&#39;s Trafalgar Square after taking part in a march to promote women&#39;s rights.
    Protesters listen to speeches in London's Trafalgar Square after taking part in a march to promote women's rights.
    Protesters gather outside the US Embassy in London.
    Protesters gather outside the US Embassy in London.
    Protesters rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
    Protesters rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
    A young supporter participates in the march in Sydney.
    A young supporter participates in the march in Sydney.
    Demonstrators hold signs supporting human rights in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
    Demonstrators hold signs supporting human rights in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
    People take part in a march in front of the US Embassy in Accra, Ghana.
    People take part in a march in front of the US Embassy in Accra, Ghana.
    Protesters sit in front of police separating them from a small pro-Trump rally in Sydney.
    Protesters sit in front of police separating them from a small pro-Trump rally in Sydney.
    Women&#39;s rights activists take part in a march in Pristina, Kosovo.
    Women's rights activists take part in a march in Pristina, Kosovo.
