Comparing Trump's inauguration crowd to the Women's March

This post has been updated to add context.

Washington (CNN) It's going to be impossible to gauge how many people exactly attended the inauguration of Donald Trump in 2017 as opposed to Barack Obama in 2009.

It's also going to be impossible to gauge how many people exactly attended Trump's inauguration as opposed to the Women's March Saturday organized as a direct rebuttal to Trump the previous day.

But there's going to be a lot of conjecture about it. Trump himself talked about his massive crowds during an appearance at the Armed Services Ball Friday night.

A screengrab of EarthCam's live feed of the National Mall during Trump's inauguration ceremony.

A screengrab of the EarthCam feed from the National Mall before the Women's March

Trump took the oath of office just before noon Friday and then gave his inaugural address. A rally associated with the march was slated for between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Some differences to note: Trump's speech was on the West Front of the Capitol, which was at capacity on Friday. It was cordoned off and empty on Saturday as protesters gathered on the Mall.

On the other hand, the Women's March filled the streets around the mall. Those streets were closed to Trump supporters.

His inauguration was on Jan. 20, because of the Constitution, which this year occurred on a Friday. The Women's March was on Saturday, when more people are off work.

Metro, Washington's subway system, tweeted Saturday there were 275,000 trips taken Saturday by 11 a.m.

Metro Ridership as of 11am: 275k. For comparison, that's more than 8x a normal Sat & even busier than most weekdays. #wmata #womensmarch — Metro (@wmata) January 21, 2017

On Friday, there were 193,000 trips by 11 a.m., according to Metro.

Metro Ridership: As of 11am, 193k trips taken so far today. (11am 1/20/13 = 317k, 11am 1/20/09 = 513k, 11am 1/20/05 = 197k) #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 20, 2017

It should also be noted that marchers took to the streets in other cities, nationwide, and in cities around the world.

Source: www.womensmarch.com

"Sister marches" also took place in Chicago:

Protesters cheer at the Women's March in Chicago, Illinois.

And New York:

Thousands of participants converge on Dag Hammarskjold Plaza and 2nd Avenue during the Women's March in New York City.

And in other countries, too:

Source: www.womensmarch.com