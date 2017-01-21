Breaking News

Comparing Trump's inauguration crowd to the Women's March

By Z. Byron Wolf, CNN

Updated 1:44 PM ET, Sat January 21, 2017

This post has been updated to add context.

Washington (CNN)It's going to be impossible to gauge how many people exactly attended the inauguration of Donald Trump in 2017 as opposed to Barack Obama in 2009.

It's also going to be impossible to gauge how many people exactly attended Trump's inauguration as opposed to the Women's March Saturday organized as a direct rebuttal to Trump the previous day.
    But there's going to be a lot of conjecture about it. Trump himself talked about his massive crowds during an appearance at the Armed Services Ball Friday night.
    It's clear that both events attracted many people. Below are pictures from 12:15 p.m. ET on each day from the EarthCam website.
    A screengrab of EarthCam&#39;s live feed of the National Mall during Trump&#39;s inauguration ceremony.
    A screengrab of EarthCam's live feed of the National Mall during Trump's inauguration ceremony.
    A screengrab of the EarthCam feed from the National Mall before the Women&#39;s March
    A screengrab of the EarthCam feed from the National Mall before the Women's March
    Trump took the oath of office just before noon Friday and then gave his inaugural address. A rally associated with the march was slated for between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.
    Some differences to note: Trump's speech was on the West Front of the Capitol, which was at capacity on Friday. It was cordoned off and empty on Saturday as protesters gathered on the Mall.
    On the other hand, the Women's March filled the streets around the mall. Those streets were closed to Trump supporters.
    His inauguration was on Jan. 20, because of the Constitution, which this year occurred on a Friday. The Women's March was on Saturday, when more people are off work.
    Metro, Washington's subway system, tweeted Saturday there were 275,000 trips taken Saturday by 11 a.m.
    On Friday, there were 193,000 trips by 11 a.m., according to Metro.
    Another important point: Both events are occurring in an area opposed to Trump. Washington, D.C. voted overwhelmingly against Trump last November. He got just 4.1% of the vote in the nation's capital. He also lost the surrounding states of Maryland by 25 percentage points and Virginia by nearly 5 percentage points. It would be a longer trip for a critical mass of Trump supporters than for a critical mass of marchers.
    It should also be noted that marchers took to the streets in other cities, nationwide, and in cities around the world.

    Source: www.womensmarch.com

    "Sister marches" also took place in Chicago:
    Protesters cheer at the Women&#39;s March in Chicago, Illinois.
    Protesters cheer at the Women's March in Chicago, Illinois.
    And New York:
    Thousands of participants converge on Dag Hammarskjold Plaza and 2nd Avenue during the Women&#39;s March in New York City.
    Thousands of participants converge on Dag Hammarskjold Plaza and 2nd Avenue during the Women's March in New York City.
    And in other countries, too:

    Activists gather in Civic Center Park for the Women&#39;s March on Denver on Saturday, January 21.
    Activists gather in Civic Center Park for the Women's March on Denver on Saturday, January 21.
    Participants assemble on Dag Hammarskjold Plaza and 2nd Avenue during the Women&#39;s March in New York City on Saturday, January 21. The march&#39;s path is planned to end at Trump Tower.
    Participants assemble on Dag Hammarskjold Plaza and 2nd Avenue during the Women's March in New York City on Saturday, January 21. The march's path is planned to end at Trump Tower.
    Supporters in the Antarctic Peninsula take part in a women&#39;s march on Saturday, January 21. According to organizers, the march includes about 30 people who are eco-minded tourists and non-government scientists. Some held signs saying, &quot;Penguins for Peace&quot; and &quot;Seals for Science.&quot;
    Supporters in the Antarctic Peninsula take part in a women's march on Saturday, January 21. According to organizers, the march includes about 30 people who are eco-minded tourists and non-government scientists. Some held signs saying, "Penguins for Peace" and "Seals for Science."
    Demonstrators gather in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday, January 21, to show solidarity with the Women&#39;s March on Washington and other protests around the world. The goal of the marches is to raise awareness of women&#39;s rights and other civil rights participants fear could be threatened under Donald Trump&#39;s presidency.
    Demonstrators gather in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday, January 21, to show solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and other protests around the world. The goal of the marches is to raise awareness of women's rights and other civil rights participants fear could be threatened under Donald Trump's presidency.
    Protesters listen to speeches in London&#39;s Trafalgar Square after taking part in a march to promote women&#39;s rights.
    Protesters listen to speeches in London's Trafalgar Square after taking part in a march to promote women's rights.
    Protesters gather outside the US Embassy in London.
    Protesters gather outside the US Embassy in London.
    Protesters rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
    Protesters rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
    A young supporter participates in the march in Sydney.
    A young supporter participates in the march in Sydney.
    Demonstrators hold signs supporting human rights in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
    Demonstrators hold signs supporting human rights in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
    People take part in a march in front of the US Embassy in Accra, Ghana.
    People take part in a march in front of the US Embassy in Accra, Ghana.
    Protesters sit in front of police separating them from a small pro-Trump rally in Sydney.
    Protesters sit in front of police separating them from a small pro-Trump rally in Sydney.
    Women&#39;s rights activists take part in a march in Pristina, Kosovo.
    Women's rights activists take part in a march in Pristina, Kosovo.
