(CNN) Yes, there's even a women's march in Antarctica.

On the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, thousands of marchers have gathered in more than 600 cities across the globe in protest -- from Washington to London.

March organizers told CNN the offshoot march consists of about 30 people aboard a ship in the international waters of Antarctica.

The organizers said the participants include eco-minded tourists and non-government scientists, who are raising signs that read slogans including "penguins for peace" and "seals for science."

#womensMarchAntarctica (still photo from our march video in Paradise Bay this morning) video to come Thursday pic.twitter.com/HDidWCXuQm — linda zunas (@lindazunas) January 21, 2017