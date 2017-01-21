Breaking News

These women are marching in Antarctica

By Masuma Ahuja, CNN

Updated 1:16 PM ET, Sat January 21, 2017

Story highlights

  • Thousands of marchers have gathered in more than 600 cities across the globe
  • The organizers said the participants include eco-minded tourists and non-government scientists

(CNN)Yes, there's even a women's march in Antarctica.

On the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, thousands of marchers have gathered in more than 600 cities across the globe in protest -- from Washington to London.
    March organizers told CNN the offshoot march consists of about 30 people aboard a ship in the international waters of Antarctica.
    The organizers said the participants include eco-minded tourists and non-government scientists, who are raising signs that read slogans including "penguins for peace" and "seals for science."