Washington (CNN) A longtime limo driver whose luxury car was torched during Friday's anti-Donald Trump protests in Washington says he's ready to get back to work.

Luis Villarroel had parked his limo on K Street after dropping off a client when he heard a loud noise.

"There were these boys who had covered their faces with masks" who had surrounded the car, Villarroel told CNN Saturday. A woman signaled to him to get out of the limo, and by the time Villarroel exited, "they were already hammering my car."

As he moved away, people were throwing things at him, including a sandwich. Someone set a small fire inside the limo, causing Villarroel to rush back to the car to stomp it out.

