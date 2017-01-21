Trump to CIA: 'I am with you 1,000%'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, seeking to demonstrate he backs the intelligence community after a turbulent transition, told CIA employees Saturday at their headquarters: "I am so behind you."

"I am with you 1,000%," Trump said after receiving intelligence briefings from top officials at the headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

"There is nobody that feels stronger about the Intelligence Community and the CIA than Donald Trump," he said to applause, noting the significance of his decision to make the agency his first official stop on his first full day as president.

"I am so behind you," Trump continued, adding, "You're going to get so much backing."

Trump made his remarks in the lobby of CIA headquarters, in front of a memorial wall that features 117 stars honoring those CIA officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

