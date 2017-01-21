Trump to CIA: 'I am so behind you'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump told CIA employees Saturday at their headquarters in Langley, Virginia, "I am so behind you."

"I am with you 1,000%," Trump said after receiving intelligence briefings from top officials.

"There is nobody that feels stronger about the Intelligence Community and the CIA than Donald Trump," Trump said to applause.

"I am so behind you," Trump said, adding, "You're going to get so much backing."

Trump made his remarks in the headquarters lobby, in front of a memorial that features 117 stars that honor CIA officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

Read More