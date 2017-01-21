Trump starts Day Two at National Cathedral

Story highlights Trump will head to the National Cathedral for the 58th Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service at 10 a.m. ET

Trump on Saturday also will be the subject of a massive protest

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump had his day of pageantry and night of revelry. He saw the Senate confirm his nominees to helm the defense and homeland security departments, signed an executive order pulling back on the Affordable Care Act and called for a regulatory freeze.

Now, Trump begins Day Two.

Trump will head to the National Cathedral for the 58th Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service at 10 a.m. ET, an event expected to last a little more than an hour.

He'll be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Pence's wife, Karen.

At the same time Trump is settling into the White House and his first full day as President, he'll be the subject of a massive protest.

Read More