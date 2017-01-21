First family settles into White House life

Story highlights Generally, the family will provide the White House with individual preferences and dietary restrictions

The first lady will return to New York with Barron, 10, in time for school on Monday

Washington (CNN) One day after the inauguration, President Donald Trump is settling into his new duties.

The first family is also adjusting to life in their new roles as first lady, first sons, first daughters and first grandchildren.

Following the inaugural ball festivities Friday night, Tiffany and boyfriend Ross Mechanic; Donald Jr., wife Vanessa and daughter Kai; and Eric and wife Lara split off from the presidential motorcade and headed to the Trump International Hotel DC, where they were spotted celebrating the day with a midnight balloon drop with friends and family. Marla Maples, mother of Tiffany and Trump's second wife, posted an Instagram with her daughter and some friends from the luxurious lobby bar, The Benjamin.

I've been trying to bring Tiffany to DC for a long time... And I think she did it in style💖Thank you dear friends who've given Support throughout the years I love you all! #inauguration A photo posted by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:48pm PST

Saturday morning, the entire Trump clan dressed up and joined the President and Vice President Mike Pence for a church service at the National Cathedral in Northwest Washington.

Then it was time to check out the new digs at the White House. Trump's new home has 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms and six levels in the residence, per the office of the curator, and there's a lot to explore.

