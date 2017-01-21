Trump Inauguration chair: Speech to CIA was 'appropriate'

(CNN) The chairman of Donald Trump's Inaugural Committee, Tom Barrack Jr., says he thinks it was appropriate for the President to use his speech to the CIA as an opportunity to complain about reports on the crowd size at his inauguration.

Trump stopped at CIA headquarters to deliver the speech in front of a wall where fallen operatives are remembered.

"There is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump, there is nobody," Trump said. But he also spent time telling the hundreds of CIA employees that the media were among "the most dishonest human beings on Earth" and accused television stations of lying about the crowd size at his inauguration Friday.

"I think it's appropriate," Barrack, a longtime friend to Trump, said on CNN's show "Smerconish" Saturday.

"He talked to them like he would to a rally group instead of the protocol, what everyone was anticipating might be done to an Intelligence community," he said, speculating that the approach was what people found upsetting.

