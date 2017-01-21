More than 1 million marched against Trump in US -- and that's without counting DC

Story highlights A CNN analysis of police estimates suggests more than a million people took part in marches not including the core Women's March on Washington

(CNN) More than a million Americans took to the streets of the United States to protest Donald Trump the day after his inauguration. And that doesn't include the many thousands of people who took part in the main event -- The Women's March on Washington -- for which there was no official crowd estimate.

CNN did not make its own crowd estimates, but compiled official estimates from law enforcement agencies for many of the "sister marches" around the country that drew large crowds. There were other marches in cities around the world.

Marchers planned events in many cities outside the nation's capitol. CNN looked at media reports citing law enforcement figures in many of those cities. Massive gatherings in places like New York and Denver were not included because authorities there did not offer an official estimate.

Crowd sizes became an issue in Washington Saturday when Trump visited the CIA and during remarks to employees there, accused an unnamed news organization of misrepresenting the attendance for his own inauguration.

