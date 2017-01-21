Breaking News

More than 1 million marched against Trump in US -- and that's without counting DC

By Z. Byron Wolf, Christina Walker and Travis Caldwell, CNN

Updated 9:52 PM ET, Sat January 21, 2017

A large crowd walks down Pennsylvania Avenue after the start of the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, January 21. Organizers said the march is sending a message to Donald Trump that "women's rights are human rights." Similar protests unfolded across the country.
A large crowd walks down Pennsylvania Avenue after the start of the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, January 21. Organizers said the march is sending a message to Donald Trump that "women's rights are human rights." Similar protests unfolded across the country.
A woman chants at the Women's March on Washington.
A woman chants at the Women's March on Washington.
Women with cat hats walk past the Capitol.
Women with cat hats walk past the Capitol.
Demonstrators at the Women's March rally toward the White House on the National Mall.
Demonstrators at the Women's March rally toward the White House on the National Mall.
Demonstrators take a break from marching at the National Gallery of Art.
Demonstrators take a break from marching at the National Gallery of Art.
Protesters gather on the National Mall near the US Capitol.
Protesters gather on the National Mall near the US Capitol.
Protesters gather near the US Capitol.
Protesters gather near the US Capitol.
Lily Donahue of Wappingers Falls, New York, center, is among the thousands with signs protesting violence against women.
Lily Donahue of Wappingers Falls, New York, center, is among the thousands with signs protesting violence against women.
The pink "pussyhat" with cat ears became the symbol the the Woman's March on Washington as a reference to President Donald Trump's remarks about grabbing women by their genitalia during the election.
The pink "pussyhat" with cat ears became the symbol the the Woman's March on Washington as a reference to President Donald Trump's remarks about grabbing women by their genitalia during the election.
Madonna performs during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Washington.
Madonna performs during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Washington.
The march evolved from a post-election call to action on Facebook to an organized effort that included high-wattage activists and attendees.
The march evolved from a post-election call to action on Facebook to an organized effort that included high-wattage activists and attendees.
A woman wears a pink hat to send a message during the protest.
A woman wears a pink hat to send a message during the protest.
Demonstrators wearing pink hats gather during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, DC, on Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Demonstrators wearing pink hats gather during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, DC, on Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Singer Alicia Keys performs on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.
Singer Alicia Keys performs on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.
Demonstrators arrive at Washington's Union Station for the march.
Demonstrators arrive at Washington's Union Station for the march.
Ginny Suss, Carmen Perez, Gloria Steinem, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory and Mia Ives-Rublee appear onstage during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Ginny Suss, Carmen Perez, Gloria Steinem, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory and Mia Ives-Rublee appear onstage during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.
Ginger Naglee of Olney, Maryland, gets into the spirit on Independence Avenue.
Ginger Naglee of Olney, Maryland, gets into the spirit on Independence Avenue.
Women gather on a barricade on the National Mall.
Women gather on a barricade on the National Mall.
A man dressed as Abraham Lincoln stands with protesters.
A man dressed as Abraham Lincoln stands with protesters.
Protesters take a selfie on the grounds of the US Capitol.
Protesters take a selfie on the grounds of the US Capitol.
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.
Girls hold anti-Trump signs during the march.
Girls hold anti-Trump signs during the march.
New Yorker Nicole Monceaux joins in the march.
New Yorker Nicole Monceaux joins in the march.
  A CNN analysis of police estimates suggests more than a million people took part in marches not including the core Women's March on Washington
  Both Donald Trump and his press secretary mentioned

(CNN)More than a million Americans took to the streets of the United States to protest Donald Trump the day after his inauguration. And that doesn't include the many thousands of people who took part in the main event -- The Women's March on Washington -- for which there was no official crowd estimate.

CNN did not make its own crowd estimates, but compiled official estimates from law enforcement agencies for many of the "sister marches" around the country that drew large crowds. There were other marches in cities around the world.
    Marchers planned events in many cities outside the nation's capitol. CNN looked at media reports citing law enforcement figures in many of those cities. Massive gatherings in places like New York and Denver were not included because authorities there did not offer an official estimate.

    Source: www.womensmarch.com

    Crowd sizes became an issue in Washington Saturday when Trump visited the CIA and during remarks to employees there, accused an unnamed news organization of misrepresenting the attendance for his own inauguration.
    "We had a massive field of people," he told the US intelligence agency. "You saw that. Packed. I get up this morning, I turn on one of the networks, and they show an empty field. I'm like, wait a minute. I made a speech. I looked out, the field was, it looked like a million, million and a half people. They showed a field where there were practically nobody standing there. And they said, 'Donald Trump did not draw well,' " the President said.
    "It looked honestly like a million and a half people, whatever it was, it was, but it went all the way back to the Washington Monument and I turn on, by mistake, I get this network, and it showed an empty field. Said we drew 250,000 people. Now, that's not bad. But it's a lie," he said.
    It wasn't clear which outlet Trump was referring to. CNN has not reported a specific size to the crowd since there has been no official estimate.
    Later, White House press secretary Sean Spicer went on a tear against the political press for reporting on crowd size. The National Park Service, which oversees the National Mall, has been instructed by Congress not to offer crowd size estimates.
    "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period," Spicer said, although evidence suggests otherwise.
    Comparing Donald Trump and Barack Obama's inaugural crowd sizes
    Comparing Trump's inauguration crowd to the Women's March
    Photos of Trump's inauguration compared to Barack Obama's in 2009 and also to the Women's March suggest the President drew a smaller crowd, although there could be other reasons, including a heightened security perimeter on Friday for the inauguration that was not in place on Saturday for the Women's March and protesters on Friday, who obstructed entrance points to the inauguration and parade route.

    Illustration by Joyce Tseng