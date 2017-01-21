Story highlights "We have to stand up first for the foundation of our democracy," Gutierrez

More than 50 lawmakers boycotted Trump's inauguration

Washington (CNN) Rep. Luis Gutierrez, one of dozens of Democratic lawmakers who boycotted Donald Trump's inauguration, said Saturday that the new president has not yet earned his respect.

"Donald Trump has to earn my respect, has to earn my being reciprocal," the Illinois lawmaker told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "When he spoke yesterday and said 'America First,' did he include me? Did he include my grandsons?"

More than 50 Democratic lawmakers boycotted Trump's inauguration. Some promised to participate in anti-Trump demonstrations around the country.

Trump called for unity Friday in his inauguration speech.

"It is time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget: That whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots, we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American Flag," he said.

