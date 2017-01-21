DOJ: Hiring Kushner does not violate anti-nepotism law

Story highlights The department believes the President has special hiring authority

Kushner was a key political strategist on Trump's campaign

Washington (CNN) The Justice Department concluded Friday that Jared Kushner serving in his father-in-law's administration would not be a violation of federal anti-nepotism laws.

"In choosing his personal staff, the President enjoys an unusual degree of freedom, which Congress found suitable to the demands of his office," wrote Daniel Koffsky, deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel, which serves as interpreter of federal law for the White House.

In essence, Koffsky reasoned that the anti-nepotism law covers only appointments in an "executive" agency and that the White House Office is not an executive agency within the law. He cited a separate law that gives the President broad powers to hire his staff.

That law authorizes the president to appoint "employees in the White House office without regard to any other provision of law regulating the employment or compensation of persons in the government service."

The argument is in line with the interpretation put forward by Kushner's attorney, Jamie S. Gorelick, earlier in the week.

