DOJ: Hiring Kushner does not violate anti-nepotism law

Kushner was a key political strategist on Trump's campaign

Washington (CNN) The Justice Department concluded Friday that Jared Kushner serving in his father-in-law's administration would not be a violation of federal anti-nepotism laws.

"In choosing his personal staff, the President enjoys an unusual degree of freedom, which Congress found suitable to the demands of his office," wrote Daniel Koffsky, deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel, which serves as interpreter of federal law for the White House. "Any appointment to that staff, however, carries with it a set of legal restrictions, by which Congress has regulated and fenced in the conduct of federal officials."

A person familiar with the issue told CNN that Trump's transition team asked career lawyers with the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel to review the proposed Kushner appointment.

Another source familiar with the matter said Koffsky is a longtime career attorney at OLC. The person familiar with the issue said political appointees of the DOJ, including Attorney General Loretta Lynch, did not play any role in the opinion.

A transition source told CNN earlier this month that Kushner, who is married to the President's daughter Ivanka, will be senior adviser to the president.

