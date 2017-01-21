Breaking News

The week in politics

Updated 8:46 PM ET, Sat January 21, 2017

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States as his wife, Melania, looks on during the inauguration ceremony in Washington on Friday, January 20. He used a family bible and one that belonged to Abraham Lincoln.
Protesters stream onto Independence Avenue at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, January 21, in Washington DC.
Trump supporters listen during the inauguration in Washington on Friday, January 20.
Trump supporters listen during the inauguration in Washington on Friday, January 20.
Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol prior to being sworn-in as president on Friday, January 20.
Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol prior to being sworn-in as president on Friday, January 20.
Photos of Barack Obama and his family, which lined walls in the West Wing of the White House, are removed on Thursday, January 19. Obama's presidency came to an end the following day, when Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president. The Obamas are moving to a house in Washington's Kalorama neighborhood.
Tom Price, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, pauses during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, January 18. During his four-hour hearing, Price defended himself from accusations of inappropriate financial investments and fielded plenty of questions regarding his views on the health-care system.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse points to a chart as he questions Scott Pruitt, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, during Pruitt's confirmation hearing on Wednesday, January 18. Although Pruitt broke with Trump and said he doesn't believe climate change is a hoax, he did not indicate he would take swift action to address environmental issues that may contribute to climate change.
Then-President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, walk with a group of children at the "Jobs Have Priority" Naylor Road Family Shelter in Washington on Monday, January 16 -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Obamas donated a swingset formerly used by their two daughters, Sasha and Malia, to the DC shelter.
President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, kiss and dance on stage during A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum on Friday, January 20, in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, kiss and dance on stage during A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum on Friday, January 20, in Washington, DC.
A protester is carried off by authorities prior to the start of Donald Trump&#39;s presidential inauguration in Washington on Friday, January 20.
A protester is carried off by authorities prior to the start of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in Washington on Friday, January 20.
Rick Perry, President Trump's nominee for secretary of energy, is sworn in before his confirmation hearing in on Thursday, January 19. Perry, who once felt the Department of Energy should be shut down, said at the hearing that he regrets calling for the agency's elimination.
Donald Trump holds the hand of Kellyanne Conway, his senior adviser, as she takes a bow during a VIP reception and dinner with donors in Washington on Thursday, January 19, the night before Trump's presidential inauguration.
Hillary Clinton, who was the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, smiles before the start of Donald Trump&#39;s presidential inauguration in Washington on Friday, January 20. Around her are former President Bill Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, as well as former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura.
Hillary Clinton, who was the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, smiles before the start of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in Washington on Friday, January 20. Around her are former President Bill Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, as well as former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura.
Donald Trump shakes hands with Martin Luther King III after their meeting at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, January 16. Trump called on Americans to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day and "celebrate all of the many wonderful things that he stood for."
Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Education Department, attends her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, January 17. DeVos, who has spent millions to advance conservative causes in her home state of Michigan and across the country, was questioned by Democratic senators who believe she is not qualified to lead the nation's education system.
Ben Carson, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, speaks on his cell phone during the Traditional Values Coalition's Christian Inaugural Gala in Washington on Thursday, January 19.
A worker measures Donald Trump&#39;s onstage standing position for his presidential inauguration ceremony.
A worker measures Donald Trump's onstage standing position for his presidential inauguration ceremony.
Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, visit the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, January 19.
Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, visit the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, January 19.
Sen. Chris Coons meets with Nikki Haley, President Donald Trump&#39;s pick for US ambassador to the United Nations, in Washington on Tuesday, January 17.
Sen. Chris Coons meets with Nikki Haley, President Donald Trump's pick for US ambassador to the United Nations, in Washington on Tuesday, January 17.
The White House is seen through morning fog on Wednesday, January 18.
The White House is seen through morning fog on Wednesday, January 18.
Barack Obama waves as he boards a military helicopter to depart Washington on Friday, January 20, following the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. Post-presidency, Obama said he wants to begin writing a book with the help of his White House speechwriter, Cody Keenan. He's also named a senior adviser and a chief of staff for his private office, and on Friday a website that allows users to inquire about his upcoming speaking engagements went live.
Take a look at the week in politics from January 15 through January 21.