The week in politics

Trump supporters listen during the inauguration in Washington on Friday, January 20.
Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol prior to being sworn-in as president on Friday, January 20.
President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, kiss and dance on stage during A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum on Friday, January 20, in Washington, DC.
A protester is carried off by authorities prior to the start of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in Washington on Friday, January 20.
Donald Trump holds the hand of Kellyanne Conway, his senior adviser, as she takes a bow during a VIP reception and dinner with donors in Washington on Thursday, January 19, the night before Trump's presidential inauguration.
Hillary Clinton, who was the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, smiles before the start of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in Washington on Friday, January 20. Around her are former President Bill Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, as well as former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura.
Ben Carson, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, speaks on his cell phone during the Traditional Values Coalition's Christian Inaugural Gala in Washington on Thursday, January 19.
A worker measures Donald Trump's onstage standing position for his presidential inauguration ceremony.
Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, visit the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, January 19.
Sen. Chris Coons meets with Nikki Haley, President Donald Trump's pick for US ambassador to the United Nations, in Washington on Tuesday, January 17.
The White House is seen through morning fog on Wednesday, January 18.