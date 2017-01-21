Europe's far-right leaders speak on Trump at conference

Story highlights France's Marine Le Pen, the Netherlands' Geert Wilders and Germany's Frauke Petry were all present

Le Pen described the European Union as an "anti-democratic oligarchy"

Koblenz, Germany (CNN) Swelling music and angry rhetoric, straight from the Donald Trump inauguration playbook, were prominent Saturday as Europe's nationalist parties gathered under the banner "Europe of Nations and Freedom" -- their political bloc in the European Union parliament.

Le Pen led the charge with a speech that promised an end to the European Union. She described the EU as a monstrous "chimera" and an "anti-democratic oligarchy" that France needed to leave.

"The day after my election, I will address the European Union and ask for the return of our four sovereign powers," she said, naming them as territory, currency, economy and legislative.

"Without those there is no freedom for the people and no capacity to implement the necessary reforms," Le Pen said. "Because it is not about allowing a self-declared supranational structure to remove the laws that the people decided on."

