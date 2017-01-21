Trump cake controversy turns out to have many layers

Story highlights Trump cut the cake Friday night at his third and final inaugural ball

It bore a strong resemblance to a cake made for Obama's 2013 inauguration

Washington (CNN) A rising cake controversy appeared to deflate on Saturday.

The issue stemmed from a pastry parallel -- a cake at President Donald Trump's inaugural ball Friday night mirrored one at President Barack Obama's in 2013.

Duff Goldman, of Food Network cake-baking fame, tweeted two side-by-side images of identical cakes. One of the cakes was made by Goldman and his Baltimore-based Charm City Cakes for Obama's inaugural ball in 2013, and the other was from DC's Buttercream Bakeshop, cut by Trump Friday night at his inaugural ball.

"The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration four years ago. The one on the right is Trump's. I didn't make it," Goldman tweeted , adding a chin-scratching emoji for good measure. The tweet went viral overnight, with up to 67,000 retweets and more than 118,000 likes as of midday Saturday.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

Buttercream Bakeshop, led by owner Tiffany MacIsaac, explained the situation Saturday morning with an Instagram of the Friday's cake creation.

