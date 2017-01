Story highlights CNN's Alisyn Camerota sat down with a panel of voters at the George Washington University Library

(CNN) For Republicans and Democrats, common ground has been tough to come by since Donald Trump won the presidency in November.

But as the new President's administration begins, a bipartisan group came together and agreed on one thing.

"We're not gonna get together, hold hands and sing Kumbaya," said Jamie Hammach, a Trump supporter.

He and five others -- three Democrats and three Republicans in total -- sat down with CNN's Alisyn Camerota at the George Washington University Library. They shared why they are excited, or why they are concerned, and debated the issues.

Hammach said he is looking forward to the change in Washington, while fellow Trump supporters Alex Chalgren and Sara Duncan are hoping to see improvement on the jobs front. Chalgren is the National Deputy Director for Students for Trump.

