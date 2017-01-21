Dad: Why I'm marching with my daughter

Story highlights James Kindall: Trump's behavior awakened in him concern for how women treated

He wants daughter to grow up in a world where a woman controls her body and future

(CNN) I've been doing a lot of traveling for Donald Trump lately.

My first trip came three months ago when I traveled from New York to knock on doors in Reading, Pennsylvania, to get out the vote for Hillary Clinton. Now I'm on the road again, making my way to the nation's capital to join the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. I'm going with my teenage daughter.

James and LJ Kindall on the bus to the Women's March on Washington

As a male, I'm sort of hoping they manage to take over the place since my gender hasn't exactly been doing a bang-up job when it comes to human rights. I'm not a joiner by nature, but I figure it's time to woman up.

One thing I've discovered during my previous travels for Trump is that even those who, like me, have daughters may not care what Trump says or does -- they'll support him anyway. In Pennsylvania, I met some people who were glassy-eyed at the prospect of what would have been our first woman president. But others literally hissed at the mention of her name and slammed the door in my face.

But I care what he says and does. Listening during the campaign to Trump's body-shaming comments about women, watching his bullying demeanor and hearing his taped boasting about being a sexual predator made me realize how much it bothers me.

