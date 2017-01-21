Donald Trump's battle cry

Story highlights David Gergen: Speech was angry decree aimed at his supporters, no cry for unity

(CNN) Donald Trump's inaugural address was less of a speech than a battle cry -- an angry denunciation of America's political elites and a decree that under his leadership, the people will stage a virtual revolution. We haven't heard anything like this in modern times.

The address surely heartened the millions of followers Trump has mobilized across the country. He made clear to them he would be the same leader in the White House as on the campaign trail. He isn't changing, and they love him for it. But it was that very realization -- that he isn't changing -- that left millions of other Americans in despair, stunned and appalled.

In his address, Trump simply dropped some traditions of the past. Gone was a call to political opponents to join hands and work together; gone was the racial and ethnic diversity that we have seen in recent inaugurals, giving way to a sea of white faces and red hats. (At first, he also appeared to make a faux pas in neglecting to mention Hillary Clinton, but he made up for it with a salute at lunch.)

His audience on the National Mall lapped up Trump's address. They feel -- with legitimacy -- that blue-collar workers, especially in rural areas, have been overlooked for too long and for decades haven't shared in the economic gains of the country. They have lost much of their confidence in the establishment, and Trump has given them a voice. This was their day as much as Trump's.

But for all his admirers here in Washington, there are tons of opponents, too. They promise that "The Resistance" starts this weekend on the streets of the US capital and in cities around the country with demonstrations for women's rights. Where was his concern for women's equity in his inaugural? they are asking. Why did he fail to mention health care when he wants to wipe out Obamacare? Why does he always exaggerate, using descriptions such "carnage" to make his point?

