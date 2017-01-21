Breaking News

Donald Trump's battle cry

By David Gergen, CNN Senior Political Analyst

Updated 12:24 PM ET, Sat January 21, 2017

Demonstrators protest during the inauguration ceremonies for Donald Trump on Friday, January 20, in Washington. While protests were mostly peaceful, some erupted into violence.
Demonstrators protest during the inauguration ceremonies.
Demonstrators protest during the inauguration ceremonies.
Demonstrators protest during the inauguration ceremonies.
A pair of police officers were injured and at least 95 protesters arrested after they smashed windows, damaged cars and threw rocks at police. Here, people flee one scene.
A pair of police officers were injured and at least 95 protesters arrested after they smashed windows, damaged cars and threw rocks at police. Here, people flee one scene.
A person clad as a polar bear carries a sign during the protests in Washington.
A person clad as a polar bear carries a sign during the protests in Washington.
An anti-Trump protester reacts after being hit by a paintball fired by police.
An anti-Trump protester reacts after being hit by a paintball fired by police.
Members of the public chant slogans and display T-shirts reading "resist" during a protest at the beginning of Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony as 45th President.
Members of the public chant slogans and display T-shirts reading "resist" during a protest at the beginning of Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony as 45th President.
Protesters march with puppets depicting Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Protesters march with puppets depicting Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Flames erupt from a limousine after windows were smashed.
Flames erupt from a limousine after windows were smashed.
Acting DC Police Chief Peter Newsham told CNN that there were several hundred protesters who were confronting police. He praised the thousands of other demonstrators who behaved in a peaceful fashion to get their point across.
Acting DC Police Chief Peter Newsham told CNN that there were several hundred protesters who were confronting police. He praised the thousands of other demonstrators who behaved in a peaceful fashion to get their point across.
Demonstrators shout slogans against Trump.
Demonstrators shout slogans against Trump.
Police gather near a group of protesters. In a series of coordinated demonstrations designed to cut off spectator access, protesters blocked or caused bottlenecks in front of at least a half dozen security checkpoints outside the National Mall in the hours ahead of the swearing-in.
Police gather near a group of protesters. In a series of coordinated demonstrations designed to cut off spectator access, protesters blocked or caused bottlenecks in front of at least a half dozen security checkpoints outside the National Mall in the hours ahead of the swearing-in.
A police flash-bang grenade explodes during a clash with protesters. "Pepper spray and other control devices were used to control the criminal actors and protect persons and property," police said.
A police flash-bang grenade explodes during a clash with protesters. "Pepper spray and other control devices were used to control the criminal actors and protect persons and property," police said.
A protester holds a sign calling for the impeachment of new President Donald Trump.
A protester holds a sign calling for the impeachment of new President Donald Trump.
Protesters clash with police. "I think Donald Trump is a fascist, and it's very easy for people, especially people who are in pain, to slip into fascism," said protester Lysander Reid-Powell, a 20-year-old student from New Mexico.
Protesters clash with police. "I think Donald Trump is a fascist, and it's very easy for people, especially people who are in pain, to slip into fascism," said protester Lysander Reid-Powell, a 20-year-old student from New Mexico.
Protesters clash with a Trump supporter in McPherson Square.
Protesters clash with a Trump supporter in McPherson Square.
Protesters set trash cans ablaze.
Protesters set trash cans ablaze.
A protester confronts a Trump supporter following the inauguration.
A protester confronts a Trump supporter following the inauguration.
Police stop protesters from passing through following the inauguration.
Police stop protesters from passing through following the inauguration.
A man holds a sign offering free hugs during the protests.
A man holds a sign offering free hugs during the protests.
Story highlights

  • David Gergen: Speech was angry decree aimed at his supporters, no cry for unity
  • He says calls for protectionism likely caused great concern overseas

David Gergen is a senior political analyst for CNN and has been a White House adviser to four presidents. A graduate of Harvard Law School, he is a professor of public service and co-director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School. Follow him on Twitter: @david_gergen. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)Donald Trump's inaugural address was less of a speech than a battle cry -- an angry denunciation of America's political elites and a decree that under his leadership, the people will stage a virtual revolution. We haven't heard anything like this in modern times.

The address surely heartened the millions of followers Trump has mobilized across the country. He made clear to them he would be the same leader in the White House as on the campaign trail. He isn't changing, and they love him for it. But it was that very realization -- that he isn't changing -- that left millions of other Americans in despair, stunned and appalled.
    In his address, Trump simply dropped some traditions of the past. Gone was a call to political opponents to join hands and work together; gone was the racial and ethnic diversity that we have seen in recent inaugurals, giving way to a sea of white faces and red hats. (At first, he also appeared to make a faux pas in neglecting to mention Hillary Clinton, but he made up for it with a salute at lunch.)
    His audience on the National Mall lapped up Trump's address. They feel -- with legitimacy -- that blue-collar workers, especially in rural areas, have been overlooked for too long and for decades haven't shared in the economic gains of the country. They have lost much of their confidence in the establishment, and Trump has given them a voice. This was their day as much as Trump's.
    Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world
    Tjeerd Royaards is a Dutch editorial cartoonist living in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He is editor-in-chief of cartoonmovement.com
    Tjeerd Royaards is a Dutch editorial cartoonist living in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He is editor-in-chief of cartoonmovement.com
    Damien Glez is a Burkina Faso-based cartoonist-columnist. He draws for publications on three continents.
    Damien Glez is a Burkina Faso-based cartoonist-columnist. He draws for publications on three continents.
    Michel Kichka is an Israeli editorial cartoonist based in Jerusalem.
    Michel Kichka is an Israeli editorial cartoonist based in Jerusalem.
    J.J. McCullough is a political cartoonist and commentator currently living in Toronto, Canada.
    J.J. McCullough is a political cartoonist and commentator currently living in Toronto, Canada.
    Cintia Bolio lives in Mexico City and is a self-taught artist, feminist and happy mother. This year she celebrates 21 years of work.
    Cintia Bolio lives in Mexico City and is a self-taught artist, feminist and happy mother. This year she celebrates 21 years of work.
    Thomas McClure is an American illustrator and designer whose most recent work is in the production and conceptual illustration for feature films.
    Thomas McClure is an American illustrator and designer whose most recent work is in the production and conceptual illustration for feature films.
    Cecile Bertrand is a photographer, painter, sculptor, poster artist, comic strip writer and illustrator in Belgium.
    Cecile Bertrand is a photographer, painter, sculptor, poster artist, comic strip writer and illustrator in Belgium.
    Lichuan Xia works in China as an editorial cartoonist and graphic designer.
    Lichuan Xia works in China as an editorial cartoonist and graphic designer.
    Cathy Wilcox is an Australian cartoonist who has been drawing for The Sydney Morning Herald and other Fairfax Media publications since 1989.
    Cathy Wilcox is an Australian cartoonist who has been drawing for The Sydney Morning Herald and other Fairfax Media publications since 1989.
    But for all his admirers here in Washington, there are tons of opponents, too. They promise that "The Resistance" starts this weekend on the streets of the US capital and in cities around the country with demonstrations for women's rights. Where was his concern for women's equity in his inaugural? they are asking. Why did he fail to mention health care when he wants to wipe out Obamacare? Why does he always exaggerate, using descriptions such "carnage" to make his point?
    Trump's speech did nothing to diminish their alienation. His supporters would argue that a fair reading of the speech would suggest it wasn't as sharply worded as critics say; that is true, but for his critics, the hard-hitting way he delivered it made it seem borderline authoritarian. One wonders how much two of his advisers, Steve Bannon and Steve Miller, had in the speech; they are known for a dark vision of the country's establishment.
    Sadly, the reaction overseas is likely to be worse than here at home. Governments in Europe, Asia and in many other regions have been rattled over past months by Trump's dismissal of NATO and the European Union, his promises of trade fights with China and Mexico, and his cozying up to Russia's Vladimir Putin. They have been anxiously waiting to see whether his positions were just campaign fodder, not to be taken seriously.
    Fears have escalated in recent days as he and his team have dropped serious hints they plan to follow through on trade threats as well as a wall and on moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem. His inaugural address did little to dispel those fears, and in fact strengthened his economic threats when he declared: "We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength."
    In short, Trump's inaugural, tough and unyielding, will be long cheered by his millions of supporters. But, by design, it will never be remembered as a call to unity. Trump threw down the gauntlet to the establishment -- hard. We are entering a new, uncertain and perilous era in American public life.