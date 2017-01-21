Turkish lawmakers approve bill boosting Erdogan's power

Story highlights Changes to the Constitution will be put to a referendum vote

Opponents fear the reforms will give too much power to Erdogan

(CNN) Turkish lawmakers approved a controversial package of constitutional reforms that would hand sweeping powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to state-run news agency Anadolu.

After almost three weeks of debate, the 18-article package -- known as the "power bill" -- was approved by the 339 Parliament members early Saturday morning, Anadolu reports.

The new Constitution will now be put to referendum vote, likely to be held in April.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, who also chairs Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, congratulated lawmakers for passing the constitutional changes according to Anadolu.

"People will have the final say," Yildirim said.

