Explosion in Pakistan market kills at least 20 people

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) The Pakistan Taliban has claimed responsibility for the deadly market explosion early Saturday morning in Parachinar, the capital of the Kurram region in Pakistan's northwestern tribal area.

At least 20 people were killed and more than 40 were wounded, according to the media wing of Pakistan's military.

The improvised explosive device blast occurred in a vegetable market, where a large number of people were gathered, according to Ikramullah Khan, a senior government official in Parachinar.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a search operation is currently underway, Khan said. He added that Pakistan Army helicopters are evacuating the injured.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Taliban -- also known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- says the group was targeting Shiites in this attack. The explosion was revenge for the killings of Malik Ishaq and Asif Chotu, according to Mohammad Khurrassani, the spokesman.