Slain Orlando police officer's car vandalized

Markeith Loyd charged with murder of Lt. Clayton, a 17-year police veteran

(CNN) Just one day after her alleged killer appeared in court, Lt. Debra Clayton's squad car was defaced as it sat outside Orlando Police Department headquarters in memoriam.

Orlando police officials tell CNN that someone vandalized the car with blue ink and knocked flowers from the hood.

Photos posted online by the department show writing on the front and side of the cruiser.

The car has now been cleaned and the writing removed, Sgt. Wanda Miglio said.

Police officials said they hope the incident, which happened sometime overnight, was caught on video, adding that an investigation is underway.

