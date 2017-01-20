Breaking News

Judge denies bond for suspect on Orlando police shooting charges

By Jay Croft, CNN

Updated 11:39 AM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Markeith Loyd curses judge Orlando police killing _00000000
Markeith Loyd curses judge Orlando police killing _00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Cop killing suspect curses at judge

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cop killing suspect curses at judge 01:04

Story highlights

  • Suspect repeatedly interrupts judge during hearing
  • He's charged in killings of ex-girlfriend and police officer

(CNN)The man accused of killing an Orlando police officer made his first court appearance on those charges Friday, repeatedly interrupting the judge who ordered him held without bond.

On Thursday, Markeith Loyd spouted profanities during his first appearance on charges he killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend, saying, "F--- you," to the same judge, CNN affiliate WFTV-TV in Orlando reported.
    Loyd was captured Tuesday night in an abandoned house in Orlando after more than a month on the run. He is charged with killing Sade Dixon on December 13 and police Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Walmart on January 9.
    Markeith Loyd is escorted into a courtroom for a hearing Friday at the Orange County Jail in Orlando.
    Markeith Loyd is escorted into a courtroom for a hearing Friday at the Orange County Jail in Orlando.
    Police night-vision video shows officers apprehending Loyd and two of them apparently kicking him. Orlando police Chief John Mina said Loyd did not follow orders to put his hands behind his back.
    Four officers killed in line of duty in 2017
    Read More
    Police are investigating Loyd's allegations that officers beat him up. He appeared in court with a bandage over an eye.
    Loyd's court appearance Friday was brief. He did not enter a plea to any of the charges against him.
    "I ain't no Markeith Loyd," he said to Orange County Judge Jeanette Dejuras Bigney. "Who are you?"
    He asked for her name several times and did not answer when asked twice whether he wanted a public defender. On Thursday, he told Bigney he had not resisted arrest and that he wanted to represent himself.