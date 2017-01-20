Story highlights The married father of two children served in Afghanistan

(CNN) A Westwego, Louisiana, police officer driving home from work early Friday was shot and killed after he stopped to check on what he thought was a car accident.

The suspect shot himself later Friday and was listed in critical condition.

Officer Michael Louviere, 26, observed an apparent traffic accident and pulled over to assist, Westwego Police Chief Dwayne Munch Sr. told CNN. Louviere instead discovered a woman on the ground, shot multiple times. While Louviere was leaning over her, the suspect came up behind the officer, pulled a gun and shot Louviere one time in the head, Munch said.

"This was a cold-blooded murder," Munch told CNN affiliate WDSU. "Officer Louviere was shot in the back of the head; he had no idea what was coming."

Officials said it was not clear whether Louviere was aware that the suspect was at the scene when the officer was attempting to help the woman.

