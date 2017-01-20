Story highlights Cop shot after stopping at apparent traffic accident

(CNN) A Westwego, Louisiana, police officer driving home from work early Friday was shot and killed after he stopped to check on what he thought was a car accident.

The suspect shot himself later Friday; his condition was not immediately known.

Officer Michael Louviere, 26, observed an apparent traffic accident and pulled over to assist, Westwego Police Chief Dwayne Munch Sr. told CNN. Louviere instead discovered a woman on the ground, shot multiple times. When Louviere checked on a man near the vehicle, the man pulled a weapon and shot the officer one time in the head, Munch said.

"This was a cold-blooded murder," Munch told CNN affiliate WDSU. "Officer Louviere was shot in the back of the head; he had no idea what was coming."

The woman, Simone Veal, 32, of Marrero, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene, Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich told CNN. Veal was eight months pregnant. Louviere was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

