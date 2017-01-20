Story highlights Mexican cartel leader extradited on eve of Trump inauguration

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been in custody for about a year

(CNN) They got "Shorty" -- finally.

Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, a legend in Mexico due to his dramatic prison escapes and years of staying just ahead of the law, will appear Friday in a federal courtroom in Brooklyn, where he will stand trial on conspiracy and drug charges at a later date.

The diminutive trafficker was extradited from his native Mexico and arrived late Thursday in New York, where stringent security measures were put in place around the Manhattan jail where Guzman is to be held, a law enforcement source said. The Brooklyn Bridge will be closed while the drug lord is being transported to court.

The extradition may have been timed. Mexican authorities wanted to turn over Guzman, head of the Sinaloa cartel, before Friday's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, a US official told CNN. Trump angered Mexico during his campaign by demanding it pay for a border wall.

A Mexican deputy attorney general, however, said Trump's pending inauguration "had nothing to do with it."