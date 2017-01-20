Day 5 at Melbourne's grand slam
Fed express – Roger Federer was last on court Friday at the Australian Open in Melbourne, and the 17-time grand slam winner took just 90 minutes to wrap up a comfortable 6-2 6-4 6-4 win over Czech 10th seed Tomas Berdych. He'll play Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori in the last 16.
Water, water everywhere – Rain delayed the start of play on the outside courts at Melbourne Park.
Not throwing in the towel – World No. 1 Andy Murray saved a vital break point in the first set of his match with American Sam Querrey and went on to take it 6-4.
Murray on the march – Murray didn't look back from that point and duly wrapped up a straight-sets victory to set up a clash with 50th-ranked German Mischa Zverev, who has reached round four at a grand slam for the first time.
Nice one, sun – The scene on Hisense Arena as Murray -- a losing finalist five times in the past seven years in Melbourne -- and Querrey went head-to-head.
Unsmiley face – France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga clearly didn't enjoy this point during his battle with Jack Sock of the United States, but he was happier after setting up a clash with Britain's Dan Evans thanks to a 7-6 7-5 6-7 6-3 victory.
Evans above – The 67th-ranked Evans' fairytale run continued as he beat home favorite Bernard Tomic 7-5 7-6 7-6 to reach the last 16 of a grand slam for the first time. The 26-year-old pulled a huge upset in the previous round as he disposed of seventh seed Marin Cilic. Tomic was Australia's last surviving player in the men's draw.
Shadow boxing – Guess who? It's three-time grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka, of course. The Swiss fourth seed edged past Serbia's Viktor Troicki 4-6 6-4 7-5 4-6 6-4 and will now play 85th-ranked Italian Andreas Seppi in the fourth round.
Serene Venus – Venus Williams breezed into the fourth round, giving up just one game in a victory over China's Duan Ying-Ying that took just less than an hour. The American, at 36 the oldest player in the women's draw, will next play Germany's Mona Barthel.