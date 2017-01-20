Photos: Day 5 at Melbourne's grand slam Fed express – Roger Federer was last on court Friday at the Australian Open in Melbourne, and the 17-time grand slam winner took just 90 minutes to wrap up a comfortable 6-2 6-4 6-4 win over Czech 10th seed Tomas Berdych. He'll play Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori in the last 16. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Water, water everywhere – Rain delayed the start of play on the outside courts at Melbourne Park.

Not throwing in the towel – World No. 1 Andy Murray saved a vital break point in the first set of his match with American Sam Querrey and went on to take it 6-4.

Murray on the march – Murray didn't look back from that point and duly wrapped up a straight-sets victory to set up a clash with 50th-ranked German Mischa Zverev, who has reached round four at a grand slam for the first time.

Nice one, sun – The scene on Hisense Arena as Murray -- a losing finalist five times in the past seven years in Melbourne -- and Querrey went head-to-head.

Hair today, gone tomorrow – Speaking after her second-round win, Canada's Eugenie Bouchard detailed her attempts to break the "vicious cycle" that saw her lose form and confidence , but she couldn't make the last 16 after losing 6-4 3-6 7-5 to America's Coco Vandeweghe.

Unsmiley face – France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga clearly didn't enjoy this point during his battle with Jack Sock of the United States, but he was happier after setting up a clash with Britain's Dan Evans thanks to a 7-6 7-5 6-7 6-3 victory.

Evans above – The 67th-ranked Evans' fairytale run continued as he beat home favorite Bernard Tomic 7-5 7-6 7-6 to reach the last 16 of a grand slam for the first time. The 26-year-old pulled a huge upset in the previous round as he disposed of seventh seed Marin Cilic. Tomic was Australia's last surviving player in the men's draw.

Shadow boxing – Guess who? It's three-time grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka, of course. The Swiss fourth seed edged past Serbia's Viktor Troicki 4-6 6-4 7-5 4-6 6-4 and will now play 85th-ranked Italian Andreas Seppi in the fourth round.