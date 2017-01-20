Breaking News

Australian Open: Federer and Murray reach last 16

Roger Federer was last on court Friday at the Australian Open in Melbourne, and the 17-time grand slam winner took just 90 minutes to wrap up a comfortable 6-2 6-4 6-4 win over Czech 10th seed Tomas Berdych. He&#39;ll play Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori in the last 16.
Rain delayed the start of play on the outside courts at Melbourne Park.
World No. 1 Andy Murray saved a vital break point in the first set of his match with American Sam Querrey and went on to take it 6-4.
Murray didn&#39;t look back from that point and duly wrapped up a straight-sets victory to set up a clash with 50th-ranked German Mischa Zverev, who has reached round four at a grand slam for the first time.
The scene on Hisense Arena as Murray -- a losing finalist five times in the past seven years in Melbourne -- and Querrey went head-to-head.
Speaking after her second-round win, Canada&#39;s Eugenie Bouchard detailed her attempts to break the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/01/19/tennis/australian-open-eugenie-bouchard-tennis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;vicious cycle&quot; that saw her lose form and confidence&lt;/a&gt;, but she couldn&#39;t make the last 16 after losing 6-4 3-6 7-5 to America&#39;s Coco Vandeweghe.
France&#39;s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga clearly didn&#39;t enjoy this point during his battle with Jack Sock of the United States, but he was happier after setting up a clash with Britain&#39;s Dan Evans thanks to a 7-6 7-5 6-7 6-3 victory.
The 67th-ranked Evans&#39; fairytale run continued as he beat home favorite Bernard Tomic 7-5 7-6 7-6 to reach the last 16 of a grand slam for the first time. The 26-year-old pulled a huge upset in the previous round as he disposed of seventh seed Marin Cilic. Tomic was Australia&#39;s last surviving player in the men&#39;s draw.
Guess who? It&#39;s three-time grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka, of course. The Swiss fourth seed edged past Serbia&#39;s Viktor Troicki 4-6 6-4 7-5 4-6 6-4 and will now play 85th-ranked Italian Andreas Seppi in the fourth round.
Venus Williams breezed into the fourth round, giving up just one game in a victory over China&#39;s Duan Ying-Ying that took just less than an hour. The American, at 36 the oldest player in the women&#39;s draw, will next play Germany&#39;s Mona Barthel.
